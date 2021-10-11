Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $17.68 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.1% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $352.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,866. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.