Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $32.71 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,021,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,712,000. Schlumberger accounts for 3.9% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schlumberger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.99. 332,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,489,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.