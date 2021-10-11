Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $34.49 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 143,961 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,487,000. The Boeing makes up approximately 4.2% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $75,285,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.30.

The Boeing stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.42. 78,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,814,391. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.29 and a 200 day moving average of $232.82. The firm has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

