Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 251,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,427,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,203. The company has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average is $84.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $90.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

