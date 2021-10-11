Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 101,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,000. Zoetis accounts for about 2.3% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after purchasing an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after purchasing an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,817,000 after purchasing an additional 726,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.30. 7,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.80. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

