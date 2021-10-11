Christopher Keljik OBE Purchases 2,705 Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Stock

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £2,975.50 ($3,887.51).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,704 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £2,974.40 ($3,886.07).
  • On Wednesday, August 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,833 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,974.65 ($3,886.40).

Shares of SBO stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 109 ($1.42). 78,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.32. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 111 ($1.45).

About Schroder British Opportunities Trust

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Schroder British Opportunities Trust (LON:SBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.