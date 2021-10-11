Christopher Keljik OBE Purchases 2,705 Shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Christopher Keljik OBE bought 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £2,975.50 ($3,887.51).

Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,704 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £2,974.40 ($3,886.07).

On Wednesday, August 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE purchased 2,833 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,974.65 ($3,886.40).

Shares of SBO stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 109 ($1.42). 78,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.32. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 111 ($1.45).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

