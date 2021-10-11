Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $182.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.02 and a 200 day moving average of $170.28. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 12-month low of $116.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 145.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

