Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,473 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of Church & Dwight worth $21,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after buying an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after buying an additional 965,704 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,482,000 after buying an additional 897,625 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,535,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Church & Dwight by 397.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 394,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 315,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $96.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

