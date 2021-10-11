Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.27.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,169 shares of company stock worth $3,052,639. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 83.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

