Cindicator (CND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.30 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $32.30 million and $192,789.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00045138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.92 or 0.00204216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00095396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.