Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,680 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Cinemark worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 422,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after acquiring an additional 436,441 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 12.1% in the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,371,000 after acquiring an additional 124,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.67. 25,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

