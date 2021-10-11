Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Trading Down 6%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s share price dropped 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 183,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,097,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

CNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after buying an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 436,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

