Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) were down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 32,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 85,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.