Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.39% of Cintas worth $153,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,142 shares of company stock worth $15,705,343 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $402.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.66 and its 200-day moving average is $372.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $311.69 and a 52-week high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

