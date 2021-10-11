CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Trading Down 4.4%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.07 and last traded at $32.07. Approximately 365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 112,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $649.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

