Citigroup Boosts Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $38.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s current price.

MRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $28.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.77.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Merus by 25.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after acquiring an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth $5,562,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth $5,112,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merus by 91.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

