Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $87.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.97.
Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 230,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,512,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 104,473 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Citigroup
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
