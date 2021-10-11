Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $87.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 230,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,512,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $148.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.99. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 640,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 104,473 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

