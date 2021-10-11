Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,010,607 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 469,542 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 3.23% of Citrix Systems worth $470,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,246 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 28,845 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Citrix Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 37,385 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $98.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $146.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,779 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

