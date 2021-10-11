Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $94.40

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.40 and last traded at $94.73, with a volume of 90504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTXS. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.97 and its 200 day moving average is $116.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,110,000 after purchasing an additional 454,828 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after purchasing an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $112,557,000 after purchasing an additional 326,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

