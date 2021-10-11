Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 62,213 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 185.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,213 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.46. 134,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,579,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

