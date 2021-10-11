Clarity Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.54. The stock had a trading volume of 63,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,022,202. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $425.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.67.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

