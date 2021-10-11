Clarity Financial LLC Buys 32,436 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,436 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,505,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,052,000 after buying an additional 449,737 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,663,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $111.29. 62,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,996,462. The company has a market cap of $196.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

