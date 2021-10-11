Clarity Financial LLC Buys 3,974 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after acquiring an additional 743,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 178,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock remained flat at $$170.22 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,486,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $508.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.24 and a 1 year high of $171.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day moving average of $157.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

