Clarity Financial LLC Buys 48,689 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.8% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $85.20. 37,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,568. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.