Clarity Financial LLC Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 966.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,823 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $12,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134,549 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

AMLP stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.60. 32,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,786. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

