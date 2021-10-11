Clarity Financial LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarity Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,976 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after buying an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,671,782,000 after buying an additional 435,238 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.00. The company had a trading volume of 62,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091,626. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $446.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.