Clarity Financial LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,071,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.0% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 635,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,727,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $445,827,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,812.84. 10,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,149. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,514.62 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,804.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,559.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 494,839 shares of company stock valued at $420,490,197. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

