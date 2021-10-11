Clarity Financial LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.6% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,208,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.69. 9,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,991. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

