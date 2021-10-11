Clarity Financial LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 802.3% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,543,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,276,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,206,000 after buying an additional 60,625 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 28.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,654,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,306,000 after purchasing an additional 111,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $142.31. 99,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,050. The firm has a market cap of $345.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.