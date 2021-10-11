Clarity Financial LLC Makes New $26.04 Million Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,040,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 5.0% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after buying an additional 444,406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after buying an additional 90,911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,393,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after buying an additional 338,781 shares during the period. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded up $1.70 on Monday, reaching $349.23. The stock had a trading volume of 136,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,377. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $356.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.