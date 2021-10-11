Clarity Financial LLC Purchases 1,587 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $453.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $470.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

