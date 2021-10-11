Clarity Financial LLC Purchases 2,012 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $174,641,000 after buying an additional 1,392,401 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $158,654,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after buying an additional 1,276,670 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $118.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.67. The company has a market capitalization of $210.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

