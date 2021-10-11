Clarity Financial LLC Purchases 2,340 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,962 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,303,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.29. 10,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $126.80 and a 12-month high of $228.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.64 and its 200-day moving average is $203.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

