Clarity Financial LLC Purchases 581 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.0% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $625.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $637.29. 52,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $569.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

