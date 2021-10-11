Clarity Financial LLC Purchases 713,334 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1,338.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713,334 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 7.4% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC owned about 1.29% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $38,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,015,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,641,000 after purchasing an additional 397,363 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,734,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,608,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,219,000 after purchasing an additional 41,449 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,633,000 after purchasing an additional 395,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 698,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.45. 16,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,063. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48.

