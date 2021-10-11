Clarity Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Clarity Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. 30,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,225,594. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

