Clarity Financial LLC Sells 18,019 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clarity Financial LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,019 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,203. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $90.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

