Clarity Financial LLC Sells 1,984 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Clarity Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.70.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

