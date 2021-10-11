Clarity Financial LLC Sells 7,952 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,952 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.58.
Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $301.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,184. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.96.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.
Public Storage Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
