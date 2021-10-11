Clarity Financial LLC Sells 89,005 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clarity Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89,005 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,208,957. The stock has a market cap of $265.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

