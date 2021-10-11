Clarity Financial LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Clarity Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 240.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,136,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,029,000 after acquiring an additional 707,459 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,311,000 after acquiring an additional 192,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,062,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,261,000.

PKW stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,671. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $95.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

