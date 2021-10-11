Clarity Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

DSI traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $85.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,691. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average is $82.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

