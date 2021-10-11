Clarity Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Clarity Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,298 shares during the period. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $7,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of LIT stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.64. 17,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,898. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $87.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.91.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

