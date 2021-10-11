Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.78

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 46852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Several research firms have commented on CLVT. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Get Clarivate alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. Research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter worth $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,280,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.