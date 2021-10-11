Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLNE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $8.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.94. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. Analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

