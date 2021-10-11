Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.19

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.19 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 3952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

