Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 5,316 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,043,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.68% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $239,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $55.34 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $59.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

