Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 76,495 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,992,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,495 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Chevron worth $208,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $109.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

