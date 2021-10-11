Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 21,760 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,760 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $358,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $265.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

