Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 3,245 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $373,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,783.20 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,508.48 and a 12-month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,790.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,520.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

